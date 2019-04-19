Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Won't return due to injury
Martinook won't return to Thursday's Game 4 against the Capitals due to a lower-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Martinook appeared to injure his right leg while attempting to lay a check on Washington's Dmitry Orlov during the first period of Thursday's contest. The 26-year-old winger made a brief appearance on the bench at the start of the second period, which led some to believe that he might be able to gut it out, but he was ultimately forced to retire to the locker room for good shortly thereafter. Martinook will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's Game 5, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest.
