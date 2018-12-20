Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off injured reserve
Staal (concussion) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Detroit.
Staal figures to slot back into a top-six role, along with retaking his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 2:36 of ice time. In 27 contests this season, the center has tallied 11 points, 75 shots and 80 hits, but is currently bogged down in a 14-game goal drought.
