Staal (concussion) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

Staal figures to slot back into a top-six role, along with retaking his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 2:36 of ice time. In 27 contests this season, the center has tallied 11 points, 75 shots and 80 hits, but is currently bogged down in a 14-game goal drought.