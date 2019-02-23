Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off IR
The Hurricanes removed Staal (concussion) from injured reserve Saturday.
Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site surmises that because of Stall's return, Jordan Martinook will likely slide over to wing and it could result in Saku Maenalanen serving as the healthy scratch Saturday. While Staal owns just 11 points through 29 games this season, his history of production makes him an intriguing pickup off the waiver wire in some leagues.
More News
