Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds helper in return
Staal (personal) recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 road win over the Flyers.
Staal was playing with a heavy heart following the death of his infant daughter. We will keep the Staal family in our thoughts as we enter the final stretch of the hockey season.
