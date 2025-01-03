Staal provided an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Staal had gone three games without a point coming out of the holiday break. The 36-year-old center has a goal and five assists over his last nine outings, though that's an unusually strong stretch of offense for the third-line center. He's at 15 points, 53 shots on net, 58 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances this season.