Staal recorded an assist on a pair of shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 35-year-old Staal now has just five points on the season (1G, 4A), but more alarmingly has been held off the scoresheet in nine of the 12 games he's played so far. Staal's point totals have been in the mid-30's the past two seasons, which is the same pace he's on right now, so he's nothing if not consistent from a scoring perspective.