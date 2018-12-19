Staal (concussion) practiced Wednesday and hopes to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Red Wings, Sara Civian of The Athleticreports.

Sidelined since Dec. 5, Staal appears set for his first taste of action in nearly two weeks. The veteran center has gotten off to a slow start in 2018-19, notching 11 points -- five goals and six assists -- through 27 games. He will need to pick up the pace if he wants to near the mid-to-high-40 marks he's posted in each of the last three seasons.