Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming to return Saturday
Staal (concussion) hopes to rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal was initially considered a candidate for Thursday's game versus Florida before being ruled out, so his inclusion in Saturday's lineup wouldn't come as much of a shock. Although he's had a slightly down year with just 11 points in 29 games, Staal would certainly be welcomed back to a surging Carolina squad notching 3.45 goals per game after the All-Star break.
