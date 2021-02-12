Staal scored a goal and added a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Staal picked up his fourth multi-point outing in the last six games. He assisted on Sebastian Aho's power-play goal in the first period before tallying at even strength in the second. Staal has amassed three goals and six assists during his current six-game heater. The 32-year-old center's resurgent season has him at three tallies, eight helpers, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating through nine contests.