Staal scored a goal and added a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Staal picked up his fourth multi-point outing in the last six games. He assisted on Sebastian Aho's power-play goal in the first period before tallying at even strength in the second. Staal has amassed three goals and six assists during his current six-game heater. The 32-year-old center's resurgent season has him at three tallies, eight helpers, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating through nine contests.
