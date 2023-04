Staal recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Staal helped the Hurricanes to a 2-1 advantage in the first period, but the Sabres would rally for the home win. Fantasy managers depending on the veteran will take the points any way they can get them, as Staal had box-score goose eggs in four straight contests with three shots total amid that slump heading into Saturday's clash with Buffalo.