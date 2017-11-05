Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Bags fourth goal in impressive showing
Staal potted his fourth goal of the season and fired six shots on goal in Saturday's loss to Arizona.
Staal is now up to seven points in 12 games and is having a streaky start to the campaign. He won't post monstrous totals, but as the team's top-line center, Staal has showcased over the past few seasons that he's a fairly consistent point-producer who can be trusted in deeper leagues. The scoring sometimes comes in bunches, but Staal is typically a solid 40-50 point guy.
