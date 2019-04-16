Staal registered two assists -- including one on the power-play -- while adding 10 hits and winning 12 of 24 faceoffs taken during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.

Staal helped set the tone for the Hurricanes after losing wingers Michael Ferland (upper body) and Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) in the first period. The 30-year-old center has a goal and three points in three playoff games thus far.