Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Bags two apples Monday
Staal registered two assists -- including one on the power-play -- while adding 10 hits and winning 12 of 24 faceoffs taken during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.
Staal helped set the tone for the Hurricanes after losing wingers Michael Ferland (upper body) and Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) in the first period. The 30-year-old center has a goal and three points in three playoff games thus far.
