Staal scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The veteran forward scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period, giving the 'Canes an insurance tally in a game they couldn't afford to lose. With the victory, Carolina now sits one point up on Columbus and Montreal in the wild-card race with two games to play, and the team's only two points back of Pittsburgh as well. Staal's missed significant time due to injury this season, but he's been his usual self when he's been on the ice with 26 points in 48 contests.