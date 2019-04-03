Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Big night in big win
Staal scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The veteran forward scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period, giving the 'Canes an insurance tally in a game they couldn't afford to lose. With the victory, Carolina now sits one point up on Columbus and Montreal in the wild-card race with two games to play, and the team's only two points back of Pittsburgh as well. Staal's missed significant time due to injury this season, but he's been his usual self when he's been on the ice with 26 points in 48 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three points in last three games•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Struggling through cold patch•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Provides insurance goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...