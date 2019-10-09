Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Big night in win
Staal scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
The 31-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period with his first goal of the season, then set up Dougie Hamilton less than nine minutes later to give Carolina a 3-0 lead. Staal hasn't quite been lighting it up in the early going like some of his teammates, but he still has a tidy three points through four games.
