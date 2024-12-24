Staal scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Staal's goal at 4:37 of the third period ended Juuse Saros' shutout bid, but the Hurricanes' comeback attempt fell flat. With five points over his last five games, Staal is carving out a nice chunk of offense, though it's possible he loses his momentum during the holiday break. The 36-year-old center has four goals, 14 points, 47 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-8 rating through 34 appearances. His goal was his first since Nov. 20 versus the Flyers.