Staal scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.
Staal scored in the third period, ending Stuart Skinner's shutout bid in the lopsided game. With three points over his last four games, Staal has been solid lately. The third-line center isn't a big contributor on offense at 35 years old -- he's earned three goals, six assists and 43 shots on net through 25 contests this season. He's added 28 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating while drawing plenty of tough defensive assignments.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gets two points Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: One shot in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds to modest point total Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Hands out two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Goal, assist in opening win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Staying with Carolina•