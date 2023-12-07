Staal scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Staal scored in the third period, ending Stuart Skinner's shutout bid in the lopsided game. With three points over his last four games, Staal has been solid lately. The third-line center isn't a big contributor on offense at 35 years old -- he's earned three goals, six assists and 43 shots on net through 25 contests this season. He's added 28 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating while drawing plenty of tough defensive assignments.