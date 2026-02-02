Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Staal has three goals and an assist over his last five games. His tally at 6:25 of the first period was his first power-play contribution since he scored with the man advantage in consecutive games Dec. 7-9. The 37-year-old center is up to 13 goals -- matching his regular-season total from last year -- while adding 11 assists, 72 shots on net, 103 hits, 28 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 52 appearances.