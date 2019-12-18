Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Busts out in big way
Staal scored two goals and piled up 10 shots in a 6-3 win over the Jets on Tuesday.
Staal entered the night without a goal in his last 14 games, a slump that began back on Nov. 16. He finally found the net late in the second period with a power-play goal, then added an even-strength strike just over three minutes into the third period. Staal had scored just three goals all season prior to Tuesday's game. The veteran center has 12 points in 34 games this season.
