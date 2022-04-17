Staal (undisclosed) was hurt in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal scored two goals in the 7-4 loss, but he was hurt on a hit by Cale Makar in the third period. If Staal is forced to miss time, Steven Lorentz or Derek Stepan would likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role. The Hurricanes' next game is Monday versus the Coyotes.