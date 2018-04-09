Staal scored his 19th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Lightning.

Staal added 27 assists to finish the current campaign with 46 points, putting him on par with his output the previous two seasons (45 and 48 points, respectively). Staal's high-water mark is still the 50 points he scored his last season with the Penguins back in 2011-12. Given Staal's advancing age (he turns 30 later this year) and the relative lack of talent he is surrounded with in Raleigh, one wonders if he will ever come close to the 50-point threshold again in his career.