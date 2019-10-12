Staal posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Staal's helper came on an empty-net goal by Andrei Svechnikov to ice the Hurricanes' fifth straight win. Staal has factored in with a goal and three assists over the last three games. He has 14 hits and a plus-6 rating in five contests this year.