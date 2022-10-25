Staal produced an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Staal got on the scoresheet for the first time when he set up Jesper Fast's goal in the third period. While Staal has lacked offense early on, he's picked up 10 hits, six shots on net, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in six contests. The veteran center continues to play on the third line with minimal power-play time, so his value is higher on the ice than it is in fantasy.