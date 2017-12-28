Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Collects assist Wednesday
Staal netted an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Carolina's co-captain contributed on both ends of the ice, netting an assist and delivering five hits. Staal now has 22 points on the year to go with 88 hits, and while he's shown Selke Trophy-worthy two-play prowess at times, his modest offensive output prevents him from becoming a must-own fantasy asset.
