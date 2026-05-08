Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Collects pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots, added a shorthanded assist and doled out three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Staal's opening tally Thursday was his first goal this postseason. The 37-year-old center has maintained a steady middle-six role this postseason, though often with a bit more ice time than expected due to his special-teams work. He's at four points, 12 shots on net, 29 hits, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating over seven playoff contests. In previous playoff runs, he's accumulated 73 points across 162 games.
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