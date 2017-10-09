Staal registered zero points and just two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

The good news is, Staal saw plenty of ice time in the season opener -- 21:55 including 4:28 on the power play -- centering the Canes' top line in between Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm. As long as he continues to see monster minutes like this, fantasy owners should not worry about a dropoff in production. Staal has delivered point totals in the 45-50 point range in three of the past four seasons, making him a very dependable fantasy commodity. Start him with confidence.