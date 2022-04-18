Staal (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by coach Rod Brind'Amour and won't be available versus Arizona on Monday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Staal's absence will be compounded by the fact that Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) is also unavailable against the Yotes. As such, Steven Lorentz of Derek Stepan will likely be slotted into the third-line center role alongside Nino Niederreiter and Jesper Fast. While Staal's power-play numbers have drastically dropped off, just two points this season compared to 14 the year prior, he remains a solid mid-range fantasy target after reaching the 30-point mark for the 12th time in his NHL career.