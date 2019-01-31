Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Could miss rest of season
Staal (upper body) is still not skating and could miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Speaking to reporters following Thursday's practice, Hurricanes' head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, did not sound very optimistic about Staal's status. The veteran last played Dec. 22 and is presently on injured reserve with no official timetable for a return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...