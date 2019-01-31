Staal (upper body) is still not skating and could miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday's practice, Hurricanes' head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, did not sound very optimistic about Staal's status. The veteran last played Dec. 22 and is presently on injured reserve with no official timetable for a return.

