Staal scored twice on four shots, added two hits, went plus-2 and won 20 of 22 faceoffs in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Staal set the tone with a pair of goals within the first four minutes of the game. His first goal Saturday was the 300th of his career, coming in his 1,333rd regular-season appearance. Given his defensive role for much of his career, it's an impressive milestone for the 37-year-old to reach. He's up to three goals, eight shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating across five outings in 2025-26.