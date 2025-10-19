Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Crosses 300-goal mark in career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal scored twice on four shots, added two hits, went plus-2 and won 20 of 22 faceoffs in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Staal set the tone with a pair of goals within the first four minutes of the game. His first goal Saturday was the 300th of his career, coming in his 1,333rd regular-season appearance. Given his defensive role for much of his career, it's an impressive milestone for the 37-year-old to reach. He's up to three goals, eight shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating across five outings in 2025-26.
