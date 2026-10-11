Staal (lower body) will not play in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Staal will miss his first game of the season after managing 14:12 of ice time Saturday in Chicago. The veteran center has been held off the scoresheet through six games this season while doling out 19 hits. Mark Jankowski will presumably slot into the third-line center role Sunday, while Nicolas Deslauriers is set to draw into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in the previous four games. Carolina's next game is at home against Washington on Tuesday.