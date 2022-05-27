Staal notched a shorthanded assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Staal worked a give-and-go with Vincent Trocheck, who tallied the opening goal shorthanded at 12:57 of the first period. While he hasn't done much scoring in the playoffs, Staal has assists in two of the last three games. The 33-year-old center is up to six points, 14 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 postseason contests in a third-line role.