Staal (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Staal exited Monday's Game 4 loss after taking a huge hit from Boston's Charlie McAvoy in the third period, but he practiced Tuesday, so he's probably closer to probable than questionable for Wednesday's must-win Game 5. The 31-year-old pivot has yet to show up on the scoresheet through the Hurricanes' first seven playoff games.