Staal notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Staal set up Warren Foegele's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Staal has three goals and two assists in his last five games while also crossing the 1,000 career games milestone Monday. He's enjoyed a resurgent 2020-21 with 31 points, 79 shots, 97 hits and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests. He didn't reach the 30-point mark in either of the previous two campaigns.