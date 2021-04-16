Staal notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Staal set up Warren Foegele's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Staal has three goals and two assists in his last five games while also crossing the 1,000 career games milestone Monday. He's enjoyed a resurgent 2020-21 with 31 points, 79 shots, 97 hits and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests. He didn't reach the 30-point mark in either of the previous two campaigns.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Provides goal in shootout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Pots two in third to end drought•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Provides two critical goals•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Three points in Thursday's win•