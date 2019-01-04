Staal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Hurricanes on Friday.

While the news effectively rules Staal out versus Columbus on Friday, the team likely utilized a retroactive designation, which means he could still be activated ahead of Sunday's clash with Ottawa. The Canes didn't provide an update on the center's timeline, so it's unclear how long he may remain on the sidelines. Greg McKegg was promoted from AHL Charlotte and could immediately slot into the lineup if Clark Bishop (lower body) misses any time.