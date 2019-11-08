Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Disastrous start to season
Staal extended his current scoring drought to five games Thursday against the Rangers.
It's not good, folks. Staal now has just five points in 16 games this season, and just a single goal in his past 11 contests. He continues to see a ton of ice time (18:22 average TOI), centering the Cane's second line, but he appears to have completely lost his scoring touch. Furthermore, he's only had one shot on goal the past three games. Staal looks thoroughly disengaged out there. Put him on your fantasy bench or drop him outright if there are better options on your wire.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.