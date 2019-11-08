Staal extended his current scoring drought to five games Thursday against the Rangers.

It's not good, folks. Staal now has just five points in 16 games this season, and just a single goal in his past 11 contests. He continues to see a ton of ice time (18:22 average TOI), centering the Cane's second line, but he appears to have completely lost his scoring touch. Furthermore, he's only had one shot on goal the past three games. Staal looks thoroughly disengaged out there. Put him on your fantasy bench or drop him outright if there are better options on your wire.