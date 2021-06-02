Staal produced an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Staal set up Andrei Svechnikov with 1:30 left in the third period for the Hurricanes' only goal. The 32-year-old Staal has put up four goals, two helpers, 22 shots on net and 24 hits through eight playoff games. He could be in line for a move into the top six if Vincent Trocheck (leg) misses time, which is likely after Trocheck left Tuesday's contest after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Warren Foegele.