Staal registered four assists during Monday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

The big showing improves Staal to six goals and seven assists through his past 13 games, as the veteran center has found an offensive groove centering Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Carolina is loaded with young talents, and Staal is being turned to as go-to scorer for one of the first times in his career. Don't sleep on the veteran center.