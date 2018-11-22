Staal set up two goals Wednesday, pacing the Hurricanes to a 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Despite the grandiose scoring total, Staal was the only Carolina skater to have produced a multi-point game in this one. The Hurricanes really need the first-round pick (Pittsburgh, 2006) to produce more consistently, as Staal has already experienced a pair of six-game scoring droughts and it took this multi-point outing to get him back to a half-point-per-game pace.