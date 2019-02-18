Staal (concussion) took the ice for Monday's practice in a regular jersey, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Staal remains without a specific timeline, but is expected back soon, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. The veteran center has missed the previous 25 games due to his concussion, which will almost certainly prevent him from reaching the 40-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he played in just 46 games.