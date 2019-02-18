Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Ditches non-contact sweater
Staal (concussion) took the ice for Monday's practice in a regular jersey, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Staal remains without a specific timeline, but is expected back soon, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. The veteran center has missed the previous 25 games due to his concussion, which will almost certainly prevent him from reaching the 40-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he played in just 46 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Practices in non-contact sweater•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Could miss rest of season•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Facing extended absence•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains out Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Still sidelined•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...