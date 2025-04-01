Staal (lower body) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against Washington, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Staal will probably miss his second straight outing as a precaution but could be available for Friday's contest against Detroit or Saturday's game versus Boston. The 36-year-old forward has 12 goals, 33 points, 99 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 127 hits in 71 appearances this season. Tyson Jost will likely continue to see time in Carolina's bottom six until Staal is ready to return.