Staal supplied an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Staal is averaging a career low in average ice time (16:22), and the captain no longer factors on the power play. However, he remains a threat in 5-on-5 situations and is a mainstay on the penalty kill. Staal has generated 15 goals, 13 assists and a plus-8 rating through 57 games; he plays alongside Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast, a unit that generates more offense than the average checking line.