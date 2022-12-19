Staal contributed a goal and an assist in Carolina's 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Staal's two points came in the third period, and his goal at 13:33 proved to be the game-winner. He has eight goals and 12 points in 31 contests in 2022-23. The 34-year-old snapped his three-game scoring drought.
