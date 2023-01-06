Staal found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.
Staal scored at 9:54 of the second period to put Carolina up 3-2, but the Hurricanes couldn't hold onto that narrow lead. He has 11 goals and 19 points in 39 games this season. Staal snapped his three-game point drought.
