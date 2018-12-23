Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Exits with injury
Staal has an upper-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal is in his second game back since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion, so it's fair to be worried that this injury could be related. It seems unlikely that Staal will be able to play Sunday versus the Bruins, but the Canes have no healthy extras so they may need an emergency recall to fill the void.
