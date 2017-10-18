Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Explodes for four points
Staal scored a short-handed goal and picked up three assists -- two on the power play -- in a 5-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.
Staal had been held without a point in his first three contests to open the new season, but posting four points is a great way to end that skid. However, it looks like this performance might simply be a blip on the radar for the 29-year-old forward; over the last two games, he's recorded just two shots on goal and has seen his ice time drop from 21:55 on Opening Night to just 17:48 during his big night against Edmonton.
