Staal scored a short-handed goal and picked up three assists -- two on the power play -- in a 5-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Staal had been held without a point in his first three contests to open the new season, but posting four points is a great way to end that skid. However, it looks like this performance might simply be a blip on the radar for the 29-year-old forward; over the last two games, he's recorded just two shots on goal and has seen his ice time drop from 21:55 on Opening Night to just 17:48 during his big night against Edmonton.