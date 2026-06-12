Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Extends goal streak in Game 5

Staal scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal scored for the fifth game in a row, a span in which he has six goals and an assist. He's the fourth player in Stanley Cup Finals history to open the series with a five-game goal streak, and the first to do that since Jean Beliveau in 1956. The legendary run has Staal up to eight goals, four assists, 35 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-6 rating over 18 playoff outings. While playoff points leader Mitch Marner could still prevail, Staal is making a late case to get his name on the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Hurricanes can win one more game.