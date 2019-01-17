Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Facing extended absence
Staal (upper body) is not expected to retake the ice "anytime soon," Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Staal remains without a firm timetable to return, though it appears he's slated to miss the foreseeable future because of his upper-body issue. It's best to consider him out indefinitely until Staal makes enough progress in his recovery to begin considering him a lineup option.
