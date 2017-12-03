Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Feast or famine fantasy asset
Staal did not register a point during Saturday's 3-2 OT win over the Panthers, giving him just one goal in his past eight games.
Staal continues to see monster minutes as the Canes' top line center (19:48 per game), however his lack of consistency remains a point of concern for most fantasy owners. True, he does have 16 points in the current campaign (a 52-point pace), however he's been held off the scoreheet in 17 of 25 games this season, with all 16 of his points confined to just eight games. Bottom line, if you are a patient fantasy owner and can stick with Staal through the entire season, you should be rewarded in the end. However, be prepared for many frustrating pointless droughts along the way.
