Staal delivered a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.

It was the fourth hat trick of his 19-year NHL career, and he got those cookies while lining up against Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Leafs' top line. Staal is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four goals. He's four points from 700 (696) in his career, and he five games from 1,300. We like his run, but we know it won't stick. Use Staal while hot.