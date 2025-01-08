Staal had a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Staal's goal came on a redirection at the mid-point of the third. The grizzled pivot has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games and 18 (five goals, 13 assists) in 41 on the season. Staal has been a steady low-to-mid 30-point player for years, and he's on that same pace this year. Any fantasy value he has comes from these mini-runs when he gets hot. Otherwise, Staal should stay on the wire.