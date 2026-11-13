Staal (calf) will be a game-time decision versus the Kraken on Saturday after head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "So, we'll find out probably tomorrow after you know gets through the morning, and hopefully he does play," per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Staal looks poised to get back into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 10 versus the Blackhawks. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran center was struggling offensively, with zero points in six games while producing six shots, 19 hits and three blocks. In addition to his five-on-five role, Staal will likely be in the mix for power-play ice time.